City advocate arrested for notary fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A practising advocate in the City Civil Court, Secunderabad, Kumanan Balram, was arrested by the West Marredpally police on Wednesday for issuing fake notaries to people. Police have registered cheating and forgery cases against him.

However, Balram’s family members say that he was recently selected as a Munsif Magistrate after clearing an exam and police had conducted several inquiries and submitted clearance reports as well. However, days before he was due to take charge, some unknown persons lodged a false complaint owing to a professional grudge.

Without bothering to cross-check, police trusted the complainant’s version and registered cases on Balram. The family states that he was detained in the police station for two days. He obtained a notary issuing licence in the year 2000, they say. But the complainant allegedly claims that Balram issued a fake notary in 1997.