Hanamkonda man run over by train in US

A 38-year-old man from Warangal, Praveen Desini, was fatally run over by a train near Edison in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Published: 24th December 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:01 AM

(Representational Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 38-year-old man from Warangal, Praveen Desini, was fatally run over by a train near Edison in New Jersey on Tuesday. According to his father Rajamouli, Praveen was a native of Bhavani Nagar in Hanamkonda and was an MBA graduate. 

Praveen Desini

He had been working in the pharmacy sector for the last five years in the US. He is survived by his wife Navatha and a three-year-old son. According to information, he was moved down by the Northeast Corridor train 3920 near Edison station. The incident took place while he was on his way to his office in New York.

Rajamouli, a retired assistant engineer of the Panchayat Raj Department, said that the incident took place on Tuesday night and that they came to know about it only on Wednesday morning. He also said that they were yet to know the details of Praveen’s death. The body has been kept at the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in New Jersey

Worked in US for 5 yrs  
Praveen had been working in the US for the last five years. He is survived by his wife Navatha and a three-year-old son 

Train accident
