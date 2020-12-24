STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Host of online experiences promise to light up Christmas, including virtual meet up with Santa Claus

Published: 24th December 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A host of online experiences promise to light up the upcoming holiday season despite news of lockdowns across other countries. 2020’s holiday season is a bit different though, with staying at home, but that shouldn’t put a stop to the season’s fervor and gusto.

Airbnb’s Online Experiences are a great way for you and your family to get into the festive spirit. Through Airbnb Online Experiences, fans of the festive season can virtually visit with Santa Claus from Lapland, Finland, learn how to make the best holiday cocktails, sing the holiday songs with a broadway star or enjoy storytime with other festive characters including Mama Claus in Sykesville, Maryland.

Meet Santa Claus in Lapland: Didn’t get to meet Santa this year? Now you can meet him in Lapland. Airbnb’s cheerful Santa will help you and your loved ones get into the Christmas spirit in no time. “Learn all about the elves, their history from 400 years ago, his secret home on Ear mountain, and of course the toy factory, all in the magical setting of his home on the North Pole. Santa talks to each member separately and the result is a lot of happy and hopeful faces,” AirBnB says. 

This 30-minute online experience hosted by Pentti allows up to 10 people. Private groups available for up to 30 and one can join from any device and choose English, Finnish, Swedish as their language of communicated. These can be booked online for Rs 1,394 per person. Santa Storytime w/Award-Winning Author Storytime is another activity the brand has for those missing home.

“The icing on the cake is when you get to see your favorite stories narrated by the author themselves. The Santa Storytime Online Experience is hosted by award-winning author Jesse.” About how the average Indian traveller will respond to a Christmas themed holiday, Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, says, “Online Experiences have helped guests travel the world from the comfort of their homes and at the same time, given our host communities the opportunity to earn an income even as physical travel was restricted.

Online Experiences opened up a range of unique activities hosted by passionate  Hosts across the globe to guests in India and around the world. It also allowed guests easy access to people in other countries, breaking geographical barriers and allowing them to experience something unique and cultural.” One can also get an experience of the famed Northern Lights virtually.

