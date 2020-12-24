STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Sudhakar's 3-feet wide 'Narrow House' has bed, fridge and kitchenette

Keeping up with his tradition of presenting quirky creations, K Sudhakar of Sudha Cars Museum has now made a Narrow House.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:21 AM

K Sudhakar of Sudha Cars Museum has now made a Narrow House

K Sudhakar of Sudha Cars Museum has now made a Narrow House (Photo| Vinay Madapu)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Keeping up with his tradition of presenting quirky creations, K Sudhakar of Sudha Cars Museum has now made a Narrow House. The house, which is only three-feet wide, is fitted with a water closet, shower, sink, kitchenette, fridge, cutlery unit and collapsible bed. This dwelling place that sounds taken outright from a fairy tale is 15 feet in length and 22 feet in height, making it possible for a person to live in it. To top it all, the house is fitted with wheels, making it a mobile home.

The high-roof house has electrical fittings like lights, fans and mirror lights too. Speaking to Express, Sudhakar said: “The primary building material here is aluminium, and the house can withstand all weather conditions. It took me two months to build the house, and I invested around Rs 45,000 in it.” Interestingly, the idea to build the house came from a visitor at the car museum.

The white-walled and red-tiled house captures the spirit of the festive season, with a large decorated Christmas tree placed near it. Sudhakar has taken inspiration from European architecture to design the house. A dummy Santa Claus hangs from another side.The house will be open for visitors today  (Dec 24, 2020) between 11am and 4pm. Besides this, there will be a Christmas Tree Tricycle too, which can be pedalled by six persons for an eco-friendly ride. Keeping the holidays in mind, the car maker hopes that children would visit the museum located at Bahadurpura to take a look at the Narrow House.

Before the pandemic, his museum saw a footfall of around 700 on a weekday. Sudha Car Museum’s last creation was a Swan Car, which was put for public display in January this year. Modelled after a swan, the car’s bonnet was sliced in the middle. When both sides were opened, the car looked like a bird ready to take flight.The original Swan Car is said to have created quite a stir on the streets of Kolkata, which was later sold to Maharaja of Nabha. Today, it has been restored and displaced at Louwman Museum in the Netherlands.

