Police seize unlicensed pub at Kapra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kushaiguda police on Wednesday seized a pub at Kapra for operating without obtaining a licenses from the government. The police also registered cases against the management.It was found that the pub, Club Spirits, was allowing customers to stay beyond the stipulated timings and was serving liquor without permission from the government.

The pub had been closed by the police a few months ago after three youngsters who visited the pub consumed liquor and accidentally killed a man in a road mishap. However, months after the incident took place, the management reopened the pub by changing its name to Club Spirits. Following a complaint, Kushaiguda police conducted raids at the pub’s premises on Wednesday.

Double trouble

