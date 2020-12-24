Server glitches leave visitors seeking to register properties waiting for hours in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Visitors seeking to get their properties registered at sub-registrar offices in the state had to stay in long queues as the mandated challan payment option for registration on the website kept crashing due to server problems. The issue has been prevalent since Thursday morning.

"Most of the times, the e-challan page keeps loading for over 20 minutes without accepting the payment for transactions," Mohammed Ghouse, an agent from the sub-registrars office in Guddimalkapur, said. "However, a few times the website accepted the payment for challans that were pending yesterday," he added.

According to the agents, only payment for pending challans is being accepted. For payment of fresh challans, the website keeps crashing.

The sub-registrar of Guddimalkapur, B Suresh, said the website is accepting payments. He said, "There can be problems sometimes with the server whenever there is an overload. Otherwise, it's just fine."

"I came here at 10:30 am sharp. I was told by my associate that the process would be completed within an hour. However, I've been waiting for nearly three hours now," said Adula Ravi, a visitor who had come to register the property he purchased a month ago.

The number of registrations according to official data as of 12:40 pm on Thursday -- 1,652 e-challans -- in the span of the first three hours of the day is considerably more than what was seen in the last few days, since the government reverted to the old CARD registration system.