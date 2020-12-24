STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Server glitches leave visitors seeking to register properties waiting for hours in Hyderabad

According to the agents, only payment for pending challans is being accepted. For payment of fresh challans, the website keeps crashing.

Published: 24th December 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Skyscrapers, Building, Real Estate

Visitor who had come to register properties they had purchased were forced to wait in long queues due to the server outages (Representational image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Visitors seeking to get their properties registered at sub-registrar offices in the state had to stay in long queues as the mandated challan payment option for registration on the website kept crashing due to server problems. The issue has been prevalent since Thursday morning.

"Most of the times, the e-challan page keeps loading for over 20 minutes without accepting the payment for transactions," Mohammed Ghouse, an agent from the sub-registrars office in Guddimalkapur, said. "However, a few times the website accepted the payment for challans that were pending yesterday," he added.  

According to the agents, only payment for pending challans is being accepted. For payment of fresh challans, the website keeps crashing.

The sub-registrar of Guddimalkapur, B Suresh, said the website is accepting payments. He said, "There can be problems sometimes with the server whenever there is an overload. Otherwise, it's just fine."

"I came here at 10:30 am sharp. I was told by my associate that the process would be completed within an hour. However, I've been waiting for nearly three hours now," said Adula Ravi, a visitor who had come to register the property he purchased a month ago.

The number of registrations according to official data as of 12:40 pm on Thursday -- 1,652 e-challans -- in the span of the first three hours of the day is considerably more than what was seen in the last few days, since the government reverted to the old CARD registration system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Property registration Sub-registrar
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp