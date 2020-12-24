STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World-renowned Batik artist Yasala Balaiah passes away at 81 in Hyderabad

 Born in Ibrahimpur of Siddipet district in 1939, he rose to international fame with his versatile Batik painting, which mostly depicted Telangana’s rural culture.

World-renowned Batik artist Yasala Balaiah

World-renowned Batik artist Yasala Balaiah (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: World-renowned Batik artist Yasala Balaiah, 81, has passed away. Balaiah, who had not been doing well for the past few days, breathed his last in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Born in Ibrahimpur of Siddipet district in 1939, he rose to international fame with his versatile Batik painting, which mostly depicted Telangana’s rural culture. Balaiah started his career as an art teacher in 1962, after pursuing a master’s degree and BEd in Drawing & Painting. However, he soon got interested in Batik paintings, started learning it and later became a pioneer in the art by fascinating people all over the world with his dexterous experiments, earning himself the nickname ‘Batik Balaiah’. 

It may be mentioned here that Batik is a style that uses dye-resistant wax to create elaborate patterns and designs. Despite it being an Indonesian technique, Balaiah became popular for using this medium as he predominantly focused on depicting the images of Telangana women from the beautiful rural backdrop of his native land.

World-renowned Batik artist Yasala
Balaiah, who passed away at 81 in
Hyderabad on Wednesday, with
former Andhra Pradesh Chief
Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy

His colourful paintings of brightly-attired, dark-complexioned, straight-nosed strong boned Telangana women, captured with a native candor, brought a refreshing whiff of rural splendor. He was a person who responded to his native landscape and people with a completely uncontrived directness. 

Balaiah also won several laurels for his unique capability in Batik painting. While he was honoured as a Veteran Artist by the AIFACS in 2003, he received the National Award for Teachers by the President of India in 1994, and a Highly Commended certificate by the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society State level Competition at Hyderabad in 2002.

He spent his post-retirement days in Hyderabad.A close acquaintance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Balaiah was also involved in designing the Telangana Talli statue. On learning about his demise, Finance Minister T Harish Rao condoled his death and said that the State has lost a great artist. The Minister also mentioned that Siddipet would never forget the services he rendered by mentoring several other artists.

