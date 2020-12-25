4 held in App bust, Sajjanar meets RBI officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cybercrime wing of the Cyberabad commissionerate arrested four persons in connection with the cases of harassment by organisers of micro loan apps and have also registered three new cases. With this, the total number of cases in Cyberabad has reached eight.

A team of Cyberabad police officials, led by Commissioner VC Sajjanar, had a detailed discussion with RBI Regional Director K Nikhila and other officials and apprised them on the misuse of online applications by the NBFCs and other entities in the name of instant personal loans.

RBI officials brought to the notice of the police, RBI regulations on Digital Lending Platforms/Mobile Apps. They mentioned legitimate public lending activities which can be undertaken by banks, NBFCs registered with the RBI, and other entities which are regulated by the State governments under statutory provisions, such as the money lending acts.

The RBI officials also mentioned that the names of the digital lending platforms engaged as agents shall be disclosed on websites of banks and NBFCs. Further, the digital lending platforms engaged as agents are also required to disclose upfront to the customer, the name of the bank or the NBFC on whose behalf they are transacting.