Drunken driver killed in mishap in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25 year-old man, who was driving a four-wheeler in an inebriated state, was killed instantly after he lost control of the wheel and rammed the vehicle into a divider on Raj Bhavan road.

The deceased has been identified as Md Farooq Shaik Abdullah, 25, a resident of Zaheerabad. Police said that his drunken and rash driving caused the mishap.

Farooq, who had consumed alcohol, was returning to Khairatabad from Begumpet, when he lost control of the wheel. He received serious injuries to his head and died on the spot. Police have registered a case of negligent driving and have shifted his body to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.