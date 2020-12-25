Registrations for non-agriculture properties pick up pace after technical glitches in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing process of registration of non-agriculture properties was stopped several times at sub-registrar offices as servers were unable to take the load. Officials who were registering properties through the Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD) system had a tough time handling multiple server crashes on Thursday. The technical glitch was later rectified and the registration process went on without any interruption.

Sub-registrar of Guddimalkapur B Suresh said, “There was a huge rush and the systems could not take so much load. This led to minor technical issues, which are inevitable.” In a single day, a whopping 5,898 properties were registered, generating a revenue of Rs 78.764 crore. In the last 10 days, 11,820 properties were registered, generating Rs 128.17 crore worth of revenue. Data suggests that on Thursday alone, 5,898 property transactions were made.