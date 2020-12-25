Two Telangana cops arrested for eve-teasing girls in University of Hyderabad campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A reserve sub-inspector and a head constable of the Telangana State Special Police VIII Battalion at Kondapur, who were caught misbehaving with girls on the University of Hyderabad campus, were caught by students and handed over to Gachibowli police.

Inspector R Srinivas of Gachibowli police station said the two accused — Suresh and Gopal, were in a drunken state during the incident. Their blood samples were sent for analysis and a case was registered against them under charges of trespassing and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The two officers had gone to the police outpost located in the campus, where TSSP personnel are posted on duty. The outpost is set up to guard the police lands from being encroached upon.