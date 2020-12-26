Chinese national among four arrested in loan scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad cyber crime police, on Friday, raided a call centre Cubevo Technology Private Limited (Skyline) located in the city, and arrested four persons, including a Chinese national named Yi Bai.

The company’s head office located in Delhi, is named Skyline Innovations Technologies India Private Limited, which is registered in Gurgaon.

Its directors are Zixia Zhang and Umapati. The duo developed 11 instant loan applications which offer loans to individuals and collect huge repayments including interest, processing charges, GST, default charges. The main accused Zixia Zhang and Umapati are still absconding.

The accused run loan apps such as Loan Gram, Cash Train, Cash Bus, AAA Cash, Super Cash, Mint Cash, Happy Cash, Loan Card, Repay One, Money Box and Monkey box.The fraudsters set up call centres across south India from where staffers called customers and ask for repayments in a threatening manner. They would blackmail victims by sending fake legal notices. Telecallers would also ask victims to make the repayments by taking loans from other loan apps, thus creating a vicious cycle.

Three arrested in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police arrested three persons from Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in the instant loan apps harassment case on Friday.

In continuation with the raids conducted in Hyderabad and Gurgoan, the cybercrime police proceeded to Bengaluru for further probe.

They traced two call centres in HSR Layout, and apprehended three persons, namely, K Eswar, admin of Anniu Private Ltd, Madhusudhan, senior manager at Truthigh Pvt Ltd, and Satish Kumar, manger at Truthigh Pvt Ltd. Both the call centres were shut down.

It is learnt that nearly 350 telecallers were working here.

Partners in crime

The four arrested include Chinese national Yi Bai who works as a business development manager of Skyline Company; Satyapal Khyalia, a Delhi resident who helped Yi Bai set up TopFun Technologies Pvt Ltd; Rajasthan native Anirudh Malhotra who was sent to Hyderabad to manage a call centre, Best Shine Technologies Pvt Ltd and Murathoti Richie Hemanth Seth, a native of Kadapa who managed Cubevo Technologies Richie Hemanth Seth, a native of Kadapa who managed Cubevo Technologies.