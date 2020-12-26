STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Chinese national among four arrested in loan scam

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police arrested three persons from Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in the instant loan apps harassment case on Friday.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad cyber crime police, on Friday, raided a call centre Cubevo Technology Private Limited (Skyline) located in the city, and arrested four persons, including a Chinese national named Yi Bai.  

The company’s head office located in Delhi, is named Skyline Innovations Technologies India Private Limited, which is registered in Gurgaon.

Its directors are Zixia Zhang and Umapati. The duo developed 11 instant loan applications which offer loans to individuals and collect huge repayments including interest, processing charges, GST, default charges.  The main accused Zixia Zhang and Umapati are still absconding. 

The accused run loan apps such as Loan Gram, Cash Train, Cash Bus, AAA Cash, Super Cash, Mint Cash, Happy Cash, Loan Card, Repay One, Money Box and Monkey box.The fraudsters set up call centres across south India from where staffers called customers and ask for repayments in a threatening manner. They would blackmail victims by sending fake legal notices. Telecallers would also ask victims to make the repayments by taking loans from other loan apps, thus creating a vicious cycle. 

Three arrested in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police arrested three persons from Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in the instant loan apps harassment case on Friday.

In continuation with the raids conducted in Hyderabad and Gurgoan, the cybercrime police proceeded to Bengaluru for further probe.

They traced two call centres in HSR Layout, and apprehended three persons, namely, K Eswar, admin of Anniu Private Ltd, Madhusudhan, senior manager at Truthigh Pvt Ltd, and Satish Kumar, manger at Truthigh Pvt Ltd. Both the call centres were shut down.

It is learnt that nearly 350 telecallers were working here.

Partners in crime

The four arrested include Chinese national Yi Bai who works as a business development manager of Skyline Company; Satyapal Khyalia, a Delhi resident who helped Yi Bai set up TopFun Technologies Pvt Ltd; Rajasthan native Anirudh Malhotra who was sent to Hyderabad to manage a call centre, Best Shine Technologies Pvt Ltd and Murathoti Richie Hemanth Seth, a native of Kadapa who managed Cubevo Technologies Richie Hemanth Seth, a native of Kadapa who managed Cubevo Technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber crime loan scam
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp