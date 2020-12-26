DeveraSanta cheers up 600 children in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This Christmas, Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda played Santa Claus, rebranded as DeveraSanta to cheer up underprivileged kids in the twin cities. A tradition the actor has been following since 2017, DeveraSanta is an activity that he says is to keep himself happy by spreading happiness around.

In a video to his fans, the Arjun Reddy start talked about how #DeveraSanata went to seven orphan homes in and around Hyderabad to surprise 600 little angels.

They got handfulls of chocolates and T shirts from Rowdy brand. The actor came on a video call to talk to them and tell them about social distance, the importance of mask etc while his team went about distributing the goodies.

He also spent some time watching their performances and cheering them along with his mom Madhavi Deverakonda sitting next to him at home.

The actor dressed in red outfits and Santa Claus caps greeted them via a video call while his team distributed goodies and clothes.

Kids asked them to give them a home tour and mouth dialogues from his popular movies. The actor turned the tables by asking the kids to give him some mathematical equations.

The kids showed him the greeting cards they made for him. Vijay also said that he was keen to help 1,000 more kids from orphanages and asked the public to tweet to him using hashtag #DeveraSanta with details and he promised to reach out to them.