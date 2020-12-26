STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

#DeveraSanta cheers up 600 children in Hyderabad

A tradition the actor has been following since 2017, DeveraSanta is an activity that he says is to keep himself happy by spreading happiness around.

Published: 26th December 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

In a video to his fans, the Arjun Reddy start talked about how #DeveraSanata went to seven orphan homes in and around Hyderabad to surprise 600 little angels.

In a video to his fans, the Arjun Reddy start talked about how #DeveraSanata went to seven orphan homes in and around Hyderabad to surprise 600 little angels.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This Christmas, Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda played Santa Claus, rebranded as DeveraSanta to cheer up underprivileged kids in the twin cities. A tradition the actor has been following since 2017, DeveraSanta is an activity that he says is to keep himself happy by spreading happiness around.

In a video to his fans, the Arjun Reddy start talked about how #DeveraSanata went to seven orphan homes in and around Hyderabad to surprise 600 little angels.

They got handfulls of chocolates and T shirts from Rowdy brand. The actor came on a video call to talk to them and tell them about social distance, the importance of mask etc while his team went about distributing the goodies.

He also spent some time watching their performances and cheering them along with his mom Madhavi Deverakonda sitting next to him at home. 

The actor dressed in red outfits and Santa Claus caps greeted them via a video call while his team distributed goodies and clothes.

Kids asked them to give them a home tour and mouth dialogues from his popular movies. The actor turned the tables by asking the kids to give him some mathematical equations.

The kids showed him the greeting cards they made for him. Vijay also said that he was keen to help 1,000 more kids from orphanages and asked the public to tweet to him using hashtag #DeveraSanta with details and he promised to reach out to them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Christmas 2020 Hyderabad DeveraSanta
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp