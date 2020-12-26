STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops remove Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue installed by BJP workers

A statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, installed by BJP cadre at Aramgarh crossroads without any clearance, was removed by the Rajendranagar police early on Friday. 

Published: 26th December 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

The statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which was installed by BJP workers at Aramgarh crossroads

The statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which was installed by BJP workers at Aramgarh crossroads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, installed by BJP cadre at Aramgarh crossroads without any clearance, was removed by the Rajendranagar police early on Friday. 

The party workers installed the statue on the eve of Vajpayee’s 96th birth anniversary. Speaking to Express, Rajendranagar Inspector G Suresh said the BJP leaders hadn’t obtained permission from either the police or GHMC.

“They have violated the law and the Supreme Court guidelines. After consulting with GHMC officials, we removed the statue and handed it over to them,” the Inspector said.

A case has been registered against three persons, who are residents of Shivarampally, namely Om Prakash Sharma, Deepak, and Srinivas, under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Section 187, 427 of Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Hyderabad
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp