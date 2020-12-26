Hyderabad cops remove Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue installed by BJP workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, installed by BJP cadre at Aramgarh crossroads without any clearance, was removed by the Rajendranagar police early on Friday.

The party workers installed the statue on the eve of Vajpayee’s 96th birth anniversary. Speaking to Express, Rajendranagar Inspector G Suresh said the BJP leaders hadn’t obtained permission from either the police or GHMC.

“They have violated the law and the Supreme Court guidelines. After consulting with GHMC officials, we removed the statue and handed it over to them,” the Inspector said.

A case has been registered against three persons, who are residents of Shivarampally, namely Om Prakash Sharma, Deepak, and Srinivas, under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Section 187, 427 of Indian Penal Code.