Hyderabadis binge-watched these shows online this year 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 2020, a roller coaster year finally coming to an end, online ticketing brand BookMyShow shared insights into how we watched our shows this year.

A year that started on a high note for entertainment lovers, with several highlights in the first quarter, soon transformed completely – the manner in which people consumed entertainment - moving from the big to the small screen, from out-of-home to in-home, curated experiences across cinema, theatricals and live events including sports, comedy, music concerts and more, in the wake of the pandemic outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

With entertainment undergoing a massive directional change this year, BookMyShow was not only quick to recognise this shift but also change tack and launch a slew of virtual live offerings as soon as the lockdown came into force starting with ‘Live From HQ’, ‘Rambo Circus’ digital edition - Life Is A Circus’, ‘Theatre Live - The Stage Comes Home’, ‘#LiveInYourLivingRoom’, #StayFitIndiaChallenge and more across music, theatre, stand-up comedy and other performing art acts to keep India entertained.

Specially curated domestic experiences in virtual entertainment notwithstanding, BookMyShow lined up some of the best of international artists and marquee experiences delivered straight to the safety of our homes including Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054, Triller Presents: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., Sunburn Home Festival, Tomorrowland Around The World – Digital Edition and newer artists such as Taylor Castro, Willie Gomez, The Buckleys and many more – many of which were available on the platform’s specially launched streaming platform for live entertainment BookMyShow Online.