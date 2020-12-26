Notorious burglars land in Hyderabad police net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths, on Friday, arrested a notorious offender Manthri Shanker and his associates for committing a number of thefts in the city. Police recovered the stolen property from them.

The main miscreant has been identified as Manthri Shankar, 60, a resident of Chilkalguda. Earlier, he committed 250 house burglaries and was convicted in 209 cases. He was detained under PD Act by Hyderabad City Police four times and was released from jail on December 4.

The others arrested were Abdul Latif Khan, 27, resident of Falaknama, Mohd Majeed, and Mohd Imtiyaz Ahmed. Shankar became friends with property offender Abdul Latif in Chanchalguda prison. After being released from the jail, they started committing house burglaries. They were involved in six cases at Begumpet, Nallakunta, Kushaiguda, and Vanasthalipuram.