‘Pubs & bars can’t throw parties on New Year’s Eve’: Cyberabad Police Commissioner

The CP said that the department would take stern action against persons violating these orders.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, on Friday, announced that all kinds of public entertainment programmes would be banned on New Year’s Eve in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

The prohibitory orders are yet to be issued by the police. Pubs, bars and restaurants, including hotels, would not be permitted to throw parties on the night of December 31.

The police have also requested resident welfare associations and event organisers not to hold any functions for New Year’s. 

The CP said that the department would take stern action against persons violating these orders. Further, breathaliser tests would be conducted on motorists across the city to prevent road accidents. 

