STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dignity in death

 The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on a mission to modernise graveyards and burial grounds in the city.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on a mission to modernise graveyards and burial grounds in the city. As part of its three-phased project, the corporation, so far, has breathed life into 25 graveyards that were in a bad shape. With the value of land plummeting in urban areas, burial or cremation of the dead has become a costly affair, and often out of bounds for the poor. While finding space for new graveyards is a difficult task, managing existing ones needs improved and concerted efforts.

Keeping graveyards in a good shape with all the requisite facilities, free from encroachments, is one of the basic obligations of the civic body, GHMC officials said.Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was impressed with the ‘Mahaprasthanam’ developed by Pheonix Group in Jubilee Hills, had directed the GHMC to ensure that graveyards across the city were modernised in a similar fashion.

These ‘model graveyards’ would have improved facilities, and offer a pleasant environment for a final resting place.The made-over graveyards would have compound walls to prevent encroachments, burning platforms, ash storing facilities, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting gallery, parking facility, pathways, office place, wash areas, electrification, plantation, among other amenities.Speaking to Express, GHMC officials said that city has around 1,000 to 1,100 graveyards belonging to different faiths. The 25 graveyards that have already been refurbished were developed at a cost of `25.40 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp