Dignity in death

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on a mission to modernise graveyards and burial grounds in the city. As part of its three-phased project, the corporation, so far, has breathed life into 25 graveyards that were in a bad shape. With the value of land plummeting in urban areas, burial or cremation of the dead has become a costly affair, and often out of bounds for the poor. While finding space for new graveyards is a difficult task, managing existing ones needs improved and concerted efforts.

Keeping graveyards in a good shape with all the requisite facilities, free from encroachments, is one of the basic obligations of the civic body, GHMC officials said.Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was impressed with the ‘Mahaprasthanam’ developed by Pheonix Group in Jubilee Hills, had directed the GHMC to ensure that graveyards across the city were modernised in a similar fashion.

These ‘model graveyards’ would have improved facilities, and offer a pleasant environment for a final resting place.The made-over graveyards would have compound walls to prevent encroachments, burning platforms, ash storing facilities, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting gallery, parking facility, pathways, office place, wash areas, electrification, plantation, among other amenities.Speaking to Express, GHMC officials said that city has around 1,000 to 1,100 graveyards belonging to different faiths. The 25 graveyards that have already been refurbished were developed at a cost of `25.40 crore.