Don’t download shady loan apps from Play Store: CP

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, on Saturday, advised people not to download instant loan apps from Google Play Store or other sources, which do not have necessary licences from concerned government agencies. “Do not give your personnel details and bank credentials to anyone. Always go through the terms and conditions, and verify the licences of the companies offering loans.

Check whether they obtained permissions for the same from concerned authorities, like the RBI, or not. Do not download any app that asks for access to your contacts, files or gallery,” he added. He further cautioned the public not to fall prey to the activities of unscrupulous elements, and asked them to verify the antecedents of the company offering loans online or via mobile apps.

Stating that the names and addresses of the NBFCs registered with the RBI can be accessed on its website, Sajjanar suggested that the public can either report information about unverified/unauthorised apps to the concerned law enforcement agencies or use RBI’s Sachet portal (https://sachet.rbi.org.in) for filing online complaints. Complaints against the entities regulated by the RBI can be accessed through its Complaint Management System (https://cms.rbi.org.in) Cyberabad police also appealed to the public to contact them via dial 100 or the cybercrime wing’s WhatsApp number 9490617444 or 9490617310, if they come across fraudulent companies.

Call centres in B’luru raided

In continuation with their investigation in the loan apps fraud case, the Hyderabad cybercrime police, on Saturday, raided several call centres in Bengaluru that were being run by fraudulent firms. They detained many for harassing customers over loan repayment .