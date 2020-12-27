Ready, steady, go!

u mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU : A new zip-cycling facility will be thrown open to tourists from January 1, 2021 at Laknavaram lake. Over the last few years, the lake has been attracting hordes of nature lovers, making it a perfect destination for adventure sports

Adventurists, brace yourselves for the best New Year’s gift. The trial run for zip-cycling at Laknavaram lake in Mulugu district has been successfully completed, and the facility is set to be inaugurated on January 1, 2021. Apart from this, a pedal boat — a 20-minute ride on which would cost one `200 — will also be introduced at the lake.

Over the last few years, Laknavaram lake has been attracting hordes of nature lovers, making it a perfect destination for adventure sports. The new zip-cycling facility allows cyclists to ride on a thin zip wire — a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel, mounted on a slope. The suspension bridge across the lake is already a hangout spot for students, working professionals and families looking for a weekend getaway.

Officials from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) said that the zip-cycling and pedal boat facilities at Laknavaram lake were taken up by Freakouts Adventure Solutions Private Limited. It may be mentioned that the same company has successfully been operating two other zip-cycling facilities at Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet and Botanical Garden in Hyderabad. The company decided to set up one at Laknavaram, enthused by the success of their existing ventures.

The construction of the facility, which was taken up at a cost of `13 lakh, began last summer. However, the works were delayed by a few months as water levels at the lake rose due to the heavy monsoon this year. The pending works resumed about two weeks ago. After its completion, a trail run was undertaken successfully. Tourists can ride a zip cycle for 100 metres across the lake for `200.

Rs 200 is all one needs to avail the new zip-cycling facility at Laknavaram lake. Cyclists can ride for 200 metres on a thin zip wire, which is essentially a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel, mounted on a slope. Apart from this, a pedal boat — a 20-minute ride on which costs `200 — will be introduced at the lake soon