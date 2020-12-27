STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ready, steady, go!

Adventurists, brace yourselves for the best New Year’s gift.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU : A new zip-cycling facility will be thrown open to tourists from January 1, 2021 at Laknavaram lake. Over the last few years, the lake has been attracting hordes of nature lovers, making it a perfect destination for adventure sports

Adventurists, brace yourselves for the best New Year’s gift. The trial run for zip-cycling at Laknavaram lake in Mulugu district has been successfully completed, and the facility is set to be inaugurated on January 1, 2021. Apart from this, a pedal boat — a 20-minute ride on which would cost one `200 — will also be introduced at the lake.

Over the last few years, Laknavaram lake has been attracting hordes of nature lovers, making it a perfect destination for adventure sports. The new zip-cycling facility allows cyclists to ride on a thin zip wire — a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel, mounted on a slope. The suspension bridge across the lake is already a hangout spot for students, working professionals and families looking for a weekend getaway. 

Officials from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) said that the zip-cycling and pedal boat facilities at Laknavaram lake were taken up by Freakouts Adventure Solutions Private Limited. It may be mentioned that the same company has successfully been operating two other zip-cycling facilities at Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet and Botanical Garden in Hyderabad. The company decided to set up one at Laknavaram, enthused by the success of their existing ventures.

The construction of the facility, which was taken up at a cost of `13 lakh, began last summer. However, the works were delayed by a few months as water levels at the lake rose due to the heavy monsoon this year. The pending works resumed about two weeks ago. After its completion, a trail run was undertaken successfully. Tourists can ride a zip cycle for 100 metres across the lake for `200. 

Rs 200 is all one needs to avail the new zip-cycling facility at Laknavaram lake. Cyclists can ride for 200 metres on a thin zip wire, which is essentially a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel, mounted on a slope. Apart from this, a pedal boat — a 20-minute ride on which costs `200 — will be introduced at the lake soon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp