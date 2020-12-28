3,287 drunken driving cases booked in Rachakonda in 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Traffic Police registered 3,287 drunken driving cases and cancelled 33 driving licences for those offences in 2020. Considering the rise in number of drunken driving accidents, Rachakonda Traffic Police has been conducting daily breathalyser checks at various locations across the commisionerate. In the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tests are being conducted by following all safety precautions.

The respondents, along with their relatives, are counselled by NGOs in the Traffic Training Institute, LB Nagar. Later, they are being charge-sheeted and produced in the court, where they are fined, or awarded punishments such as social service, imprisonment, suspension/cancellation of driver’s license or a combination of these.

Further, the employers, educational institutions, government departments are made aware of the involvement of their employees/wards in such acts.