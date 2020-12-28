Gang-rape of woman in Kukatpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unknown persons allegedly gang-raped a woman and assaulted her by hurling stones at her at Khaitlapur of Kukatpally police limits. The woman was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, they received information from locals that an injured woman was lying unconscious on the ground. The police visited the spot and found the woman. Inquiries revealed that the woman was gang-raped and assaulted by unknown persons. The women was shifted to a hospital.

The police said details of the victim and the accused yet to be ascertained. They said they would register cases and take action based on medical reports.