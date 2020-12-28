Retd IAS officer passes away

By Express News Service

CaptionSimha

S Jayarao

HYDERABAD: Retired IAS officer Simha S Jayarao, 94, passed away at his home in Hyderabad during the early hours of Sunday.Jayarao was a student of Nizam College. He was a part of the Andhra Pradesh cadre and served as Registrar-General of Census for Andhra Pradesh. He is survived by his son Ajaya, daughter Arundhati and daughter-in-law Tara. Due to restrictions arising out of Covid-19, the family said it will not receive any visitors.