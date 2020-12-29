STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad’s healthcare workers to be vaccinated first

One lakh healthcare workers in GHMC limits will be administered Covid-19 vaccination once it is available in the State.

Published: 29th December 2020 10:49 AM

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One lakh healthcare workers in GHMC limits will be administered Covid-19 vaccination once it is available in the State. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan chaired a meeting to review preparedness for administering the vaccination on Monday. 

The GHMC Coordnination Committee comprising the Mayor, Commissioner, DMHOs of  Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts, State Immunisation Officer, TSSPDCL CGM, Hyderabad, will identify about 1,100 centres to administer the vaccine, with each centre catering to 1,00,000 citizens. It was decided that the preliminary work to identify and map the centres should be completed by January 10, 2021.

In the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to the healthcare workers such as nurses and paramedic staff. In the second phase, it will be administered to the police and municipal workers and in the third phase, it will be given to those who are above 50 years of age and to citizens below 50 suffering from chronic aliments.

