STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lessons we learnt from ‘Quarantine Sisters’ and migrant worker brothers

Recalling how the lockdown forced lakhs of migrant workers walk miles to reach home, he asked the speakers to throw light on the trials of these workers.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do Din, a two-day community driven urban techno-arts event anchored by Hyderabad Urban Lab, was held online this year. Across two days, more than 20 programmes were held on topics ranging from data and cities, people involved in relief work during the Covid-19 pandemic to poetry and Kathak performances. While Dr Anita Patil and Dr Saleema Razvi talked on ways to deal with the fear of Covid-19, Yamini Krishna and Ganga Reddy talked about their podcast ‘Quarantine Sisters’, in which they reached out to women all over the world. We caught up with a session titled ‘Beyond Crises’ by Dr GV Ramanjaneyulu, who is the executive director of Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, and Dr Gautam Bhan, faculty member at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements. The session was moderated by Dr Anant Mariganti, director of Hyderabad Urban Lab.

The discussion, meant to understand how to move out of the present mode of lurching from crisis to crisis, began with Anant questioning if the pandemic made us more aware of all our vulnerabilities and shortcomings. Recalling how the lockdown forced lakhs of migrant workers walk miles to reach home, he asked the speakers to throw light on the trials of these workers.

In response, Ramanjaneyulu said: “When this government came to power in 2014, they said they would take measures to make farmers’ income double by 2022, but it is probably the lowest we have ever seen in rural areas. Rs 8,000 is the average income per household at the national level, and it varies from place to place. This income is generated from five-six sources. Balancing between the sources and getting skilled in those areas is the responsibility of the individual alone. In order to look for more options, people migrate to cities.”

Chiming in, Gautam said that transformative social protection should be about giving people opportunities to thrive and should not focus only on protecting them from destitution. “The phrase ‘work at home’ does not make sense when eight persons out of 10 work in an unorganised sector, with half of them working in public spaces. The government passed a diktat which was impossible for them to follow. 

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp