Lessons we learnt from ‘Quarantine Sisters’ and migrant worker brothers

HYDERABAD: Do Din, a two-day community driven urban techno-arts event anchored by Hyderabad Urban Lab, was held online this year. Across two days, more than 20 programmes were held on topics ranging from data and cities, people involved in relief work during the Covid-19 pandemic to poetry and Kathak performances. While Dr Anita Patil and Dr Saleema Razvi talked on ways to deal with the fear of Covid-19, Yamini Krishna and Ganga Reddy talked about their podcast ‘Quarantine Sisters’, in which they reached out to women all over the world. We caught up with a session titled ‘Beyond Crises’ by Dr GV Ramanjaneyulu, who is the executive director of Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, and Dr Gautam Bhan, faculty member at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements. The session was moderated by Dr Anant Mariganti, director of Hyderabad Urban Lab.

The discussion, meant to understand how to move out of the present mode of lurching from crisis to crisis, began with Anant questioning if the pandemic made us more aware of all our vulnerabilities and shortcomings. Recalling how the lockdown forced lakhs of migrant workers walk miles to reach home, he asked the speakers to throw light on the trials of these workers.

In response, Ramanjaneyulu said: “When this government came to power in 2014, they said they would take measures to make farmers’ income double by 2022, but it is probably the lowest we have ever seen in rural areas. Rs 8,000 is the average income per household at the national level, and it varies from place to place. This income is generated from five-six sources. Balancing between the sources and getting skilled in those areas is the responsibility of the individual alone. In order to look for more options, people migrate to cities.”

Chiming in, Gautam said that transformative social protection should be about giving people opportunities to thrive and should not focus only on protecting them from destitution. “The phrase ‘work at home’ does not make sense when eight persons out of 10 work in an unorganised sector, with half of them working in public spaces. The government passed a diktat which was impossible for them to follow.

