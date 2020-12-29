STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New AI community centre in Hyderabad to encourage self learning in students 

The 2,000 sq ft, is air-conditioned and fully equipped with laptops at Mehdipatnam is now open to residents of Hyderabad and the State of Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now, youngsters who always wanted to learn the skills related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) can actually do it and that also without paying any hefty sum as Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), the product development unit of the technology major Hexagon AB, launched HexArt Institute, India’s first artificial intelligence community centre in Hyderabad in partnership with NASSCOM Foundation. The entry is free for students, who can get themselves enrolled to learn more about AI. The fundamental learning is designed for students from Class 8 to Class 12 while for the advance learning the requirement is B.Tech/M.Tech. 

The centre will cover more than 350 students every year across multiple batches. Established at a cost of Rs 64 lakh, the institute incorporates state-of-the-art infrastructure, IT hardware and software and a well-designed curriculum. And how does this centre benefit students? Navneet Mishra, VP and General Manager, HCCI, shares: “The purpose to open this centre is to demystify AI. Other than that we want students to have a real-life work experience as they will work in a similar environment later. It will help them prepare for the same.” The courses and certification programmes at HexArt Institute have been specifically designed by the industry professionals. The courses will encourage students to engage in self-learning, innovations, and inventions. The 2,000 sq ft, is air-conditioned and fully equipped with laptops at Mehdipatnam is now open to residents of Hyderabad and the State of Telangana. 

Navneet adds further, “The students will have to pass certain tests and after being successful they will be awarded certificates. We will try to find work opportunities for them within Hexagon and outside as well.” Sharing the government’s goals, Minister of IT & Industries, KT Rama Rao, in his message, said: “Telangana has defined its vision to be a global frontrunner in AI and other emerging technologies.” He reaffirmed by saying that a skilled workforce will be critical to unleash the government’s 2020 AI vision’s full potential. Jayesh Ranjan, IT & EC, Secretary, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the centre.

