Two women, two new perpectives

HYDERABAD: To decipher places and to get to know the meaning attached to the tales associated with them; it’s the memories that are deposits of time – repositories of stories woven with the socio-cultural aspects. From time immemorial the same has guided artists and wordsmiths to create nouveau works time and again. More often than not they become treasures –of memories.

That’s how the ongoing exhibition at the website of Kalakriti Art Gallery titled ‘Treasured Memories’ documents vignettes from life and nature, humans and surroundings in both abstract and figurative. Two artists Sonali Laha and Debosmita Samanta have brought these elements into their opuses. The concept note rightly reads: “In Debosmita’s and Sonali’s works the concepts of memory and imagination function as a compositional methodology, creative power, and a platform between the artists and their audience. Both of them use nuance as well as a formal visual language to connect their histories and memories into a collective identity — a radical gesture in our current era of binary identity politics.”

Their works create a visual library that connects a viewer to their cultural histories and collective identities. This makes similar themes they choose appear dissimilar because of the difference in texture, type and media they chose. In Sonali Laha’s work titled ‘Red Mask one can see blood-shot veins on wasli paper done in watercolour. The craft of the artist is close to perfect as the red lines look as if they were appearing from underneath someone’s skin. Debosmita’s opuses focus on the contrast of human life and nature and one can see it in flowers, trees and dark shades of skies.

