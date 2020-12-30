2020 when Cyberabad junked ‘Big Vehicle Syndrome’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has witnessed a dip in crimes against women and children, bodily crimes, conventional property offences, fatal road accidents during 2020. But there was a 6.65 per cent rise in the overall crime rate. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, presenting the annual crime report, said the increase in the crime rate indicates transparency in police functioning, growing confidence among the public on police investigation and the people-friendly approach of police.

During lockdown, the Cyberabad police personnel had turned frontline warriors in the fight against Covid-19 — they actively patrolled and responded to calls received on Dial 100. Investigation and crime detection took a backseat during this period but picked up in the second half of the year. “Cases of ordinary theft, robbery, burglary, murder, rioting, kidnap, rape and fatal road accidents, which had reduced drastically during the initial days of lockdown, shot up in July-August,” Sajjanar said.

The lack of public transportation during the pandemic had led to greater vehicular movement, which in turn caused accidents occurring due to speeding and not wearing helmets. The Cyberabad Police also junked the ‘Big Vehicle Syndrome’ — wherein cases are registered based on the size of the vehicle involved in an accident — and started booking cases based on who is at fault, even if it is the victim.

“We are taking extra care to book cases of rash and negligent driving and dangerous traffic violations. All cases are being investigated in a scientific manner, with proper analysis and follow-up,” Sajjanar said.The cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304-II of the IPC) also saw an increase this year, as persons involved in accidents in a drunken condition, without a driving licence and driving in the wrong direction, resulting in deaths, were booked under this section.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad recorded a 51 per cent detection rate in property offences, with the police recovering 61 per cent of the lost property. With 65 cases ending in conviction, the commissionerate saw a 56 per cent conviction rate, and life imprisonment was pronounced in six cases. “The conviction rate dipped as only important cases came up for trial due to the pandemic. We hope to improve the conviction rate in 2020,” the Police Commissioner said.