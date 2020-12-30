STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cybercrime keeps Cyberabad police on their toes

Another reason for the spike in the cases was the lockdown, during which cyber fraudsters went on a spree, cheating people and siphoning money from their bank accounts.

Published: 30th December 2020 10:58 AM

cybercrime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrimes reported in the Cyberabad Commissionerate increased exponentially by 135 per cent this year. In the 1,119 cases reported so far in 202, the victims lost over Rs 23.67 crore. However, only 1.4 per cent could be recovered. The detection and recovery in cybercrime cases continue to be low pan-India because of the nature of the crimes and the massive need of men and material resources for every case. “From the newly-allocated constables, a few will be trained on the technical aspects related to cybercrimes and they will assist at police stations too,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar said.

Of the 1,119 cases reported, only seven per cent (75 cases) have been detected and 136 persons were arrested. The victims’ amount totalling Rs 23,67,93,872 was lost and only Rs 34,84,363 could be recovered.

Another reason for the spike in the cases was the lockdown, during which cyber fraudsters went on a spree, cheating people and siphoning money from their bank accounts. Several major cases of job fraud, SIM swap fraud, investment fraud and Paytm KYC fraud were detected.

Cybercrime up in K’nagar

Karimnagar: Cybercrime cases have increased in the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate in the last four years, forcing officials to set up a cyber forensic lab to keep the trend in check. According to police records, 17 cases were reported this year, 21 in 2019, 18 in 2018 and seven in 2017.Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, releasing the annual crime data on Tuesday, said 27 cases of use of psychotropic substances (ganja) were reported, 71 peddlers were arrested and 381.83 kg of the contraband was seized. This is double of what was reported the previous year. 

“In 2021, the police will focus on controlling ganja peddling and , strict enforce to control Ganja peddlers who  brought from other places’, said  CP VB Kamalasan Reddy. Cases of public drinking have shot up to 7,863 from 463 in the last four years. However, the overall crime rate has decreased — 3,673 cases were reported in 2020 as compared to 3,834 in 2019, he said. 

Cyberabad Cyber crime
