Fatal road mishaps in Hyderabad dip

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fatal accidents in Cyberabad substantially reduced from over 800 cases to around 650. The causes of these accidents continued to be speeding, drunken driving and unlicensed drivers. However, there has been a reduction of 11 per cent and 23 percent in road accidents and fatal accidents respectively, as compared to 2019, mainly due to the lockdown. Also, road safety interventions by the Cyberabad Traffic Police on vulnerable stretches, focused enforcement and continuous educational drives helped in reducing fatalities on roads. The highest number of fatalities occurred on national highways followed by R&B and GHMC roads.

Accidents on the ORR caused by drowsy drivers increased during lockdown. Scarcity of drivers and long-distance driving due to lack of public transport had caused the accidents. Most of the fatal accidents occurred between 6 pm and 12 am, particularly between 6 pm and 9 pm.

In 2021, the traffic police plans to rectify 124 black spots, for which they will coordinate with engineering departments to take up suitable mitigating measures at all 124 accident-prone spots in Cyberabad. Also, the implementation of the Integrated Traffic Monitoring System (ITMS) will help the police manage traffic better. Nearly 50 junctions will get traffic signals in the coming year.