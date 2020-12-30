STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fish fiesta

Fishland Express at Hotel Sitara Grand is the latest addition to the collection of eateries at Banjara Hills, Road no 12.

Published: 30th December 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

fish recipe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Fishland Express at Hotel Sitara Grand is the latest addition to the collection of eateries at Banjara Hills, Road no 12. By offering an array of seafood delicacies to the landlocked Hyderabad, they are trying to bring something exciting to the city this gloomy winter. 

A venture of Dhanturi Hospitality, the restaurant is also among the few in the twin cities to offer non-vegetarian breakfast, bolstering their belief that breakfast must be savoured like a king. “With guests looking eagerly for new experiences, we think this is the perfect time to bring non-vegetarian breakfasts to Hyderabad. Idli, vada, puri and dosa now come with kodi kura, chepala pulusu and natukodi pulusu as accompaniments.

These tasty dishes bring a much needed twist to old staples and bring excitement to non-veg lovers in these highly restricting times,” says Vikas Dhanturi, the eldest of the four brothers managing the properties of Dhanturi Hospitality. “Korameenu (murrel) fish fry masala is surely the place to start for anyone as it sets the mood for the meal ahead. This can be followed up with Bagara rice and our signature dish, Chepala Pulusu,” adds Vikas.

“We choose our fish carefully and to ensure that it is cooked just right. The spices, in particular, are finely calibrated so they are neither overpowering nor bland. The Chepala Pulusu comes in a tangy tamarind gravy that finely accentuates the delicate natural flavour of the fish. Since this is a nostalgic dish for many, we have taken efforts to emulate the famous ‘amma cheti vanta’.

The recipe for our dish comes straight from the mothers and masterchefs of our family and we were happy to see them instructing our chefs and monitoring the results.” Dhanturi Hospitality owns and operates many hotels under the brand names Sitara Grand, Swagath Grand and Shubham Grand. 

For those who value variety, Fishland also serves the popular crowd-pullers Pomfret Roast and Quail starters. Making the most of this lovely winter, they have also planned an outdoor seating area for guests. For those who cannot finish a meal without a dose of Hyderabadi khana, they also have all the favourites such as Paya, Haleem and Biryanis lined up.  Looks ideal for a home party for the New Year's Eve this season!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hotel Sitara Grand Fishland Express
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp