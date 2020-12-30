Fish fiesta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fishland Express at Hotel Sitara Grand is the latest addition to the collection of eateries at Banjara Hills, Road no 12. By offering an array of seafood delicacies to the landlocked Hyderabad, they are trying to bring something exciting to the city this gloomy winter.

A venture of Dhanturi Hospitality, the restaurant is also among the few in the twin cities to offer non-vegetarian breakfast, bolstering their belief that breakfast must be savoured like a king. “With guests looking eagerly for new experiences, we think this is the perfect time to bring non-vegetarian breakfasts to Hyderabad. Idli, vada, puri and dosa now come with kodi kura, chepala pulusu and natukodi pulusu as accompaniments.

These tasty dishes bring a much needed twist to old staples and bring excitement to non-veg lovers in these highly restricting times,” says Vikas Dhanturi, the eldest of the four brothers managing the properties of Dhanturi Hospitality. “Korameenu (murrel) fish fry masala is surely the place to start for anyone as it sets the mood for the meal ahead. This can be followed up with Bagara rice and our signature dish, Chepala Pulusu,” adds Vikas.

“We choose our fish carefully and to ensure that it is cooked just right. The spices, in particular, are finely calibrated so they are neither overpowering nor bland. The Chepala Pulusu comes in a tangy tamarind gravy that finely accentuates the delicate natural flavour of the fish. Since this is a nostalgic dish for many, we have taken efforts to emulate the famous ‘amma cheti vanta’.

The recipe for our dish comes straight from the mothers and masterchefs of our family and we were happy to see them instructing our chefs and monitoring the results.” Dhanturi Hospitality owns and operates many hotels under the brand names Sitara Grand, Swagath Grand and Shubham Grand.

For those who value variety, Fishland also serves the popular crowd-pullers Pomfret Roast and Quail starters. Making the most of this lovely winter, they have also planned an outdoor seating area for guests. For those who cannot finish a meal without a dose of Hyderabadi khana, they also have all the favourites such as Paya, Haleem and Biryanis lined up. Looks ideal for a home party for the New Year's Eve this season!