STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Road abutting Hyderabad dumpyard turns death trap

Keshav, who runs a small tea shop right next to the road, has helped many motorists who met with accidents in the past few days.

Published: 30th December 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Construction workers carry out maintenance works on the road next to Jawaharnagar dumpyard on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People travelling through the road adjacent to Jawaharnagar dumpyard, in the Hyderabad suburbs, have been facing a harrowing time due to leachate seeping from the yard to the road.  When Express visited the spot and spoke with the local reisdents, they said that several accidents have taken place on this stretch of the road in the last few days.

They said that the road accidents have been taking place not just because the road has been in a deplorable condition due to the leachate, but also because the oily leachate has been making the road slippery. Apart from making the road dangerous, the seeping leachate is also contaminating a small nearby lake. 

A bike skids on the slippery road | S Senbagapandiyan

Keshav, who runs a small tea shop right next to the road, has helped many motorists who met with accidents in the past few days. He said, “The accidents usually take place in the early hours of the day or during the evening. The leachate keeps seeping through the ground onto the road. During the afternoon hours, the road becomes a little dry, so accidents do not take place then. But during the early hours and in the evening, the roads remains wet and slippery.” 

He added: “Just today morning a car rammed the bund surrounding the leachate pond. The driver had a lucky escape as the car almost got over the bund and nosedived into the toxic leachate pond.” 

On Tuesday, after pictures of road accidents from the stretch of the road were shared and went viral on various social media platforms, MAUD Secretary Arvind Kumar Tweeted: “Had asked @GHMCOnline & it was cleared today. Have instructed them to take up the road maintenance on a regular basis (sic).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Jawaharnagar dumpyard
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp