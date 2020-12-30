Road abutting Hyderabad dumpyard turns death trap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People travelling through the road adjacent to Jawaharnagar dumpyard, in the Hyderabad suburbs, have been facing a harrowing time due to leachate seeping from the yard to the road. When Express visited the spot and spoke with the local reisdents, they said that several accidents have taken place on this stretch of the road in the last few days.

They said that the road accidents have been taking place not just because the road has been in a deplorable condition due to the leachate, but also because the oily leachate has been making the road slippery. Apart from making the road dangerous, the seeping leachate is also contaminating a small nearby lake.

A bike skids on the slippery road | S Senbagapandiyan

Keshav, who runs a small tea shop right next to the road, has helped many motorists who met with accidents in the past few days. He said, “The accidents usually take place in the early hours of the day or during the evening. The leachate keeps seeping through the ground onto the road. During the afternoon hours, the road becomes a little dry, so accidents do not take place then. But during the early hours and in the evening, the roads remains wet and slippery.”

He added: “Just today morning a car rammed the bund surrounding the leachate pond. The driver had a lucky escape as the car almost got over the bund and nosedived into the toxic leachate pond.”

On Tuesday, after pictures of road accidents from the stretch of the road were shared and went viral on various social media platforms, MAUD Secretary Arvind Kumar Tweeted: “Had asked @GHMCOnline & it was cleared today. Have instructed them to take up the road maintenance on a regular basis (sic).”