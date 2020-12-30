STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway extends special trains for Sankranti

South Central Railway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the festival special trains, starting from December 20 to January 20, for Sankranti. The trains from Hyderabad are scheduled to reach Vijayawada, Hubli, Mysuru, Thiruvananthapuram, Kakinada and Tirupati, among other destinations.  

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, held a meeting on Tuesday to draw focus on the construction of rail under/over bridges to ensure safe passage of trains. He reviewed the progress of RuBs and RoBS which were to be completed during this fiscal. He advised the DRMs to personally supervise the elimination of level crossings, right from the stage of awarding the work, box casting, insertion of the boxes and to the completion of the works related to approach roads.Mallya also instructed them to expedite the procurement of sufficient fog detection devices.

