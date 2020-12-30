STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Spruce up your WFH space in 2021

“I cannot express enough the importance of having your own dedicated and sacred workspace.

Published: 30th December 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Work from home, WFH

For representational purposes

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  With Work From Home (WFH) being a necessity in present times and likely to become a preferred or alternate way of working post the pandemic, personalising your workspace can increase your productivity and make working fun too. 

“I cannot express enough the importance of having your own dedicated and sacred workspace. A personal workspace imbibes in you a sense of focus and dedication and helps to provide an environment where you can concentrate on your work without being constantly distracted by the things that are happening around you,” says Madhur Shriyan, architect and interior designer.

Bharath Sastry, CEO, Vistaprint India shares some DIY ideas to personalise your workplace at home.
2021 Calendars – This is the perfect time to get personalised calendars. 2021 calendars can be designed with family pictures, quotes, landscapes, in the form of a wall poster, mouse pad, desk calendar, magnetic calendar, etc.

Personalised frames – Having a picture of your family around your workspace always makes you feel great. A photo album, printed canvas poster, or a framed picture, makes the space look good too. If not a family picture, you can always go for posters with inspirational quotes.

Personalised Stationery  Stationery such as pens, notebooks, diaries, bookmarks, stamps are a necessity in any workspace. You need stationery handy at your disposal. And what better than having a choice as to how you want your notebook cover to look like, or your pen to your name or your company logo on a stamp. 

Stickers/Name Tags/Hang Tags – These are things you might not require at home, but it is fun to have them as labels to distinguish your things. You can add a personalised name tag, address tag, customised stickers, etc. as a value add if you are sending across a parcel, gift or document.

Transform your room 
Most of us do not have the luxury of having an entire room to ourselves or live in apartments with limited space. This is how Madhur Shriyan managed to create her space in a niche of 5 ft by 3 ft originally meant for a puja room. 

  1.  Select a space with ample natural light if possible.
  2.  If your desk is facing the wall highlight it with wallpaper or paint of your choice. 
  3.  Purchase an inexpensive desk with an adjustable height feature.
  4.  Add simple wall hung open shelves for your books.
  5.  Get yourself a whiteboard or pinup board to note down your tasks/goals for the day. A pegboard is perfect to store all your stationery.
  6.  If you don’t have natural light make sure to get yourself a table lamp or wall light fixture over your workspace.
  7.  Get a good ergonomically designed chair that supports your back well as you are going to spend long hours on it.
  8.  Add a rug underneath your chair.
  9.  A small plant in a glass of water will add positivity to your setup.

Approx Budget 

  •  Table Rs 2,500 onwards  l  Chair Rs 1,200 onwards
  •  Shelves Rs 400 each  l Leftover acrylic paints approx Rs 500
  •  Light fitting 1,500 onwards

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WFH Work From Home Vistaprint India Bharath Sastry
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp