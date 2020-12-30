Spruce up your WFH space in 2021

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With Work From Home (WFH) being a necessity in present times and likely to become a preferred or alternate way of working post the pandemic, personalising your workspace can increase your productivity and make working fun too.

“I cannot express enough the importance of having your own dedicated and sacred workspace. A personal workspace imbibes in you a sense of focus and dedication and helps to provide an environment where you can concentrate on your work without being constantly distracted by the things that are happening around you,” says Madhur Shriyan, architect and interior designer.

Bharath Sastry, CEO, Vistaprint India shares some DIY ideas to personalise your workplace at home.

2021 Calendars – This is the perfect time to get personalised calendars. 2021 calendars can be designed with family pictures, quotes, landscapes, in the form of a wall poster, mouse pad, desk calendar, magnetic calendar, etc.

Personalised frames – Having a picture of your family around your workspace always makes you feel great. A photo album, printed canvas poster, or a framed picture, makes the space look good too. If not a family picture, you can always go for posters with inspirational quotes.

Personalised Stationery Stationery such as pens, notebooks, diaries, bookmarks, stamps are a necessity in any workspace. You need stationery handy at your disposal. And what better than having a choice as to how you want your notebook cover to look like, or your pen to your name or your company logo on a stamp.

Stickers/Name Tags/Hang Tags – These are things you might not require at home, but it is fun to have them as labels to distinguish your things. You can add a personalised name tag, address tag, customised stickers, etc. as a value add if you are sending across a parcel, gift or document.

Transform your room

Most of us do not have the luxury of having an entire room to ourselves or live in apartments with limited space. This is how Madhur Shriyan managed to create her space in a niche of 5 ft by 3 ft originally meant for a puja room.

Select a space with ample natural light if possible. If your desk is facing the wall highlight it with wallpaper or paint of your choice. Purchase an inexpensive desk with an adjustable height feature. Add simple wall hung open shelves for your books. Get yourself a whiteboard or pinup board to note down your tasks/goals for the day. A pegboard is perfect to store all your stationery. If you don’t have natural light make sure to get yourself a table lamp or wall light fixture over your workspace. Get a good ergonomically designed chair that supports your back well as you are going to spend long hours on it. Add a rug underneath your chair. A small plant in a glass of water will add positivity to your setup.

