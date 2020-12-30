STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister KTR requests Centre to allot funds in Budget for Hyderabad sewerage plan

In his letters to the Union Ministers on Wednesday, Rama Rao explained that the Telangana government was taking up various innovative programmes in Hyderabad, which is the growth engine of the state.

KT Rama Rao

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to allocate funds in the forthcoming Union Budget to implement a comprehensive sewerage plan in Hyderabad and other projects in other municipalities.
 
In his letters to the Union Ministers on Wednesday, Rama Rao explained that the Telangana government was taking up various innovative programmes in Hyderabad, which is the growth engine of the state.
    
Rama Rao said the state government completed planning, survey, design and estimates for the comprehensive sewerage master plan for Hyderabad. The plan being taken up, after the NGT's directions for cleaning up of the Musi river, would have a network of sewer lines spanning 2,232 km, besides sewerage treatment plants, sewerage collection networks and other projects. The estimated cost is Rs 3,722 crore and it will be completed in 36 months. Rama Rao urged the Union Ministers to allocate at least 20 per cent funds, i.e. Rs 750 crore, in the Union Budget 2021-22 for augmenting the Hyderabad sewerage system.
 
Due to the recent unprecedented floods in Hyderabad, the government was taking up the strategic Nala development programme, which required Rs 1,200 crore. Rama Rao wanted the Union Ministers to allocate Rs 240 crore for the Nala development programme in the Union Budget, which will avoid future flooding of Hyderabad.

The Municipal Minister also sought funds for the second biggest city in Telangana -- Warangal. "The population of Warangal city is 15 lakh today and it will touch 35 lakh by 2051. We are planning to take up Metro Neo Project for Warangal on the lines of Nashik in Maharashtra. Allocate special funds in the Union Budget for the development of Warangal," Rama Rao said in the letters.

He said that the detailed project report of Warangal's Metro Neo Project was ready and it was prepared by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, which prepared the DPR for Nashik Metro Neo. Rama Rao said that the 15.5 km Warangal Metro Corridor required Rs 1,050 crore and sought at least 20 per cent funds, i.e. Rs 210 crore, from the Centre in the form of equity or grant.

The Telangana Municipal Minister also informed the Union Ministers that the tender process for taking up the solid waste management programme for urban local bodies in the state with an estimated cost of Rs 258 crore was completed. Rama Rao said 70 lakh tonnes of solid waste piled up in various urban local bodies were being treated at an estimated cost of Rs 520 crore. "Bio-mining and remediation is being done on the piled-up solid waste in 76 municipalities," Rama Rao told the Union Ministers.

Rama Rao also informed the Union Ministers that the state would be working on an underground drainage system for 57 municipalities at a cost of Rs 13,288 crore. "We are planning to take up underground drainage system with an estimated cost of Rs 2,828 crore in 30 towns in the first phase next year. Allocate Rs 750 crore in the Union Budget for the same," Rama Rao requested the Union Ministers.

