The class of 2020: College students share pandemic woes

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic year brought about numerous changes in the education sector. Most students had to get used to digital learning and adapt to new ways of studying. For students who were in the final year of their courses, fear of unemployment and the sadness of not being able to say their last goodbyes to classmates added new elements to their experience. We speak to a few students who graduated this year about their fears and hopes.

Writing thesis without supplies was difficult

Writing my final thesis with online classes, and without sufficient material and supplies was difficult. Designing the project through software only did not get us the desired result. Luckily, I got a job in the firm I was interning with last year. I want to apply for a postgraduate programme, but will decide based on Covid-19 situation. On the brighter side, my sister got married in the pandemic year and we had a great time with fewer people around us.

Komali Reddy, B Arch

Hope to find job soon, pay off education loan

With little help from my college that boasts of using modern state-of-the-art infrastructure, the sudden end to our college life and the uncertainty regarding exams, this year was difficult for all parties involved. However, I recognise my privileges and the problems I faced were negligible. The job market isn’t what we had hoped to step into after college. Campus placements never took off; most of us are not dependent on those anymore and are looking out for each other through jobs we come across online or via other modes. Disheartened, yes, but we are hopeful. I am planning to work for a year or two, save up, pay off my educational loan and then do my masters.

Qaynaat Zehra Banatwala, B Com

Happy with online classes

Online classes suited me as they left me with free time to make my future plans. I am planning to do my masters in University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. There was no experience this year which was memorable, but completing my graduation in the pandemic year was a big deal for me.

Kavyusha Yarra, B Tech

Many law firms are not hiring

We had few online classes considering the fact that our college shut almost at the end of the semester. We had a viva test over the phone, but it was marred by technical glitches. It has not been the best time for budding lawyers entering the market. A lot of firms aren’t hiring due to financial issues. Luckily, my next course of action was decided before the pandemic. I am currently working as a law clerk under a judge of the Supreme Court. I am thankful that my friends and I could go to go to a college fest in Pune at the beginning of this year. Since we are not having a farewell party or convocation, I cherish the time spent with my friends. Shayan Bisney, BA LLB

There are few openings in domain specific jobs

For me, it wasn’t difficult to switch to online learning, considering the fact that I have never listened to any classes in my entire six semesters. I have always prepared on my own. The job market looks bad. Most of my fellow friends could not get placed. There are no openings in most of the domain specific jobs like finance, advertising and operations, and most companies pay peanuts. It’s exploitation at its best. The failing economy instills a sense of fear because if the situation remains the same, the job scene will look similar for next couple of years. I am planning to do my post-graduation abroad hopefully by next July, if the developed countries open their gates for international students. The pandemic has been frustrating and traumatic, but I managed to graduate and get a job. That’s the silver lining.

Prem Kumar, B Com

We did not get to do things 'one last time'

There was a sense of uncertainty and disinterest because we were not sure when the exams were going to be conducted and how. It was difficult to push myself to attend the classes considering my degree was almost done. There is a lot of confusion around jobs. I was freelancing as a graphic designer since my final year, so I didn’t get affected much because I am used to working from home. I am planning to do my masters abroad, but everything depends on how the pandemic pans out. Sadly, the whole year feels like a huge blob. We didn’t have a grad day, we didn’t say the final goodbyes, we didn’t get to do a lot of things ‘one last time’.

Kalyan Pammidimukkala, B Tech