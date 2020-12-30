STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tipsy drivers are terrorists, says Cyberabad Police Commissioner

Of the 625 fatal accidents, 144 were a result of driving under the influence of alcohol, killing 153 people.

Published: 30th December 2020 10:50 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming drunken drivers as “terrorists” on the road, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday said the personnel are going tough on them and will continue to show zero tolerance against them in future too. 

Drunken drivers are equally dangerous and harmful on roads, like terrorists, he said. Of the 625 fatal accidents, 144 were a result of driving under the influence of alcohol, killing 153 people. The Cyberabad Police has been maintaining zero tolerance towards drunken drivers, especially those involved in fatal accidents. Such persons are charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which is punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years. “Like terrorists, drunken drivers are not in control and not aware of what they are up to. Such persons will be dealt with strictly,” he said. 

402 cases registered on Monday night

On drunken driving enforcement, he said 402 cases were registered on Monday night alone and this number will increase towards the year-end as enforcement will be stepped up. During 2020, 8,399 cases were booked for drunken driving, 1,061 people were sent to prison and over `2.10 crore of penalty was slapped on them. Sajjanar said 5,095 cases are pending till date.Also, 2,387 driving licences of those driving drunk were proposed for suspension — these include 1,901 from Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. Additionally, 487 people from other States were caught in the Cyberabad limits for the offence.

