STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bank fraud: CBI cases on IVRCL MD, JMD

CBI officials conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused at Hyderabad which led to recovery of several incriminating documents.

Published: 31st December 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the Managing Director of IVRCL Limited E Sudhir Reddy and Joint Managing Director R Balaram of IVRCL based on a complaint from the State Bank of India, Hyderabad. 

It is alleged that the accused in connivance with unknown public servants and others defrauded the consortium of Public Sector Banks, consisting of State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, EXIM Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Union Bank of India and caused a loss of `4,837 crore to the banks. 

It is further alleged that the borrower company (IVRCL) represented by its Directors had availed various credit limits from a consortium of banks, led by State Bank of India and cheated the banks, without repaying the loan amount. 

As per the Forensic Audit Report, the company made payments to related parties through LCs, without recording any purchase transactions in the books and routed the funds to the account of the company, thereby misappropriating bank funds. 

CBI officials conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused at Hyderabad which led to recovery of several incriminating documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp