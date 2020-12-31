Bank fraud: CBI cases on IVRCL MD, JMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the Managing Director of IVRCL Limited E Sudhir Reddy and Joint Managing Director R Balaram of IVRCL based on a complaint from the State Bank of India, Hyderabad.

It is alleged that the accused in connivance with unknown public servants and others defrauded the consortium of Public Sector Banks, consisting of State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, EXIM Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Union Bank of India and caused a loss of `4,837 crore to the banks.

It is further alleged that the borrower company (IVRCL) represented by its Directors had availed various credit limits from a consortium of banks, led by State Bank of India and cheated the banks, without repaying the loan amount.

As per the Forensic Audit Report, the company made payments to related parties through LCs, without recording any purchase transactions in the books and routed the funds to the account of the company, thereby misappropriating bank funds.

CBI officials conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused at Hyderabad which led to recovery of several incriminating documents.