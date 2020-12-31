Chancellor says drugs being sold in MANUU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed wrote a letter to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday asking the police to probe alleged prostitution and drug peddling occurring on the university campus.

The Chancellor has levelled allegations against his own university’s administration of allowing prostitution in the campus and alleged that aphrodisiacal drugs are being given out at the university’s health centre inside the campus.

“My complaint to the police was regarding one of the staff members from the university who is accused of writing a misleading response to a letter from the National Commission for Women (NCW), enquiring about alleged prostitution and running of a sex racket at the health centre in the campus,” Ahmed said.

Professor Rahmatullah, MANUU VC, said, “The Registrar has responded to the letter from NWC. When we investigated, we found that there was no such address from which the complaint was received.