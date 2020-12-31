Cyberabad sees 928 drunken driving cases in just three days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of an increasing number of recent road accidents due to reckless driving by drunken drivers, massive checking has started in Cyberabad area to crack down on people who are found driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the last three days (28-30 Dec), as many as 928 drunken driving (DD) cases were booked across Cyberabad. In the month of December, until now, 3,387 DD cases have been booked. People in the age group of 21-40 were found to be involved more in these violations. The cases were booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988. In 2020, as many as 155 fatal accidents occurred due to driving under the influence of alcohol and 166 people were killed in the accidents.

“In this background, it is felt that persons who drive under the influence of alcohol are like “terrorists on roads,” stated a press release issued by the police. VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, said, “Against all popular misconceptions, it is found that most drunk drivers are highly educated, employed persons. Drunk driving has been one of the major causes of road accidents.”