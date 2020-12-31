GHMC to procure 650 Swachh autos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC will soon procure 650 additional Swachh autos each with 4.5 tonne capacity for garbage transfer. In the initial phase, each of the six zones in the city will get 25 Swachh autos, GHMC said through a press release issued on Wednesday.

As per the High Court’s orders, the corporation is scientifically implementing garbage disposal and adhering to solid waste management rules. The corporation said it aims to adopt latest technology in disposal, transportation of garbage like in Western countries.

