How these Hyderabadis are going to make NYE count amid pandemic

By Express News Service

With the government saying no to New Year parties at hotels, restaurants, pubs, resorts and even at apartment complexes, Hyderabadis have made some last minute plans to not let the big day go without making it count. We talk to 16 Hyderabadis from different walks of life to find out their plans.Ho

Of biryani and binge-watching

I will be with my family binge-watching my favourite shows with biryani and Chicken 65 and some Bengali desserts that are available. We are going to cut a cake at midnight. It’s the togetherness that matters. — Shilpa Chakravarthy, TV Anchor

Of curated dinners and safety protocols

Being a General Manager means that you are the captain of the ship. The focus will be on delivering a fine dining experience curated by our expert chefs. Additionally, we have ensured that celebrations follow the ‘WeAssure’ initiative that focuses on ensuring safety and hygiene of both guests and associates alike. — Prashant Chadha, General Manager, ITC Kohenur

Will walk 1 lakh km to set a record

While everyone will be partying, I will be preparing for my Dec 31-Jan 1 one lakh steps record which I will dedicate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will send the morning visiting Shankarmatham for a darshan of the Lord and after lunch, I will spend the evening resting and meditating as it helps me gain energy for the walk ahead. Dot on 12 am, as the New Year arrives, I will start my walk - from Tarnaka to Uppal X roads, back to Mettuguda and again the same route until it is daylight (to avoid stray dogs in remote roads) and then will walk the entire day at Osmania University campus to set the record. I may end the walk by 11 pm after clocking in one lakh steps — Ravi Kumar, record-holding walker, ex-CRPF personnel

Will spend time with family at a farm plot

I am spending time with family, parents and children at a farm plot near Chilkur on December 31. My company, the Rainwater Project, is organising a talk on ‘Understanding citizen-led water resource mapping’ on January 2. I will be spending a large chunk of my time preparing for the event. Kalpana Ramesh, water conservationist

Srisailam, glitter top, fur coat and besties

I will be spending my New Year’s at Srisailam with a visit to the temple and a safari ride. It’s a last minute road trip with eight of my friends from the cinema industry. It’s my first trip, after two months of work for a web series in Hyderabad and one in Mumbai. I have a special outfit planned for tonight. It’s going to be cold there – so glitter top, fur coat, black pants and boots. — Mannara Chopra, actor, Telugu film industry

Online Abhang concert charms listeners

The fourth day’s programme in the ongoing virtual Sankeertanotsav being organised by Sampradaya and Hope Advertising Pvt Ltd, features a special Abhang concert by renowned classical musician and Abhang specialist Savita Sriram from Chennai. Starting with Sri Rama Jaya Rama in Yaman, Tandava Nrithyakari in Darbari, Gouri Hara Deena Natha in Raga Shankara, Bhasma Uti Runda Maala and several other Abhangs, she enthralled the listener. The next day’s programme is another Abhang Sankeertan by musician Sivasri Skandaprasad. The program can be viewed on https://youtu.be/M7KtNwkqv8s

Part cooking, part ordering

Our home is where the party is! This year we will be hosting a house party indoors with a few friends. Flowing wine and good food, music and lots of chitchat. We will be four families, about 12 people. I will be serving some home-cooked starters and then order dinner. We want to keep it casual and a safe New Year’s eve. — Khyati Amol Naravane, CEO, FTCCI

Will focus on making own music

There are no special plans right now. This year, I am not performing anywhere; will start my performances from February. I have split up from the band and will make my own music now. I am busy with a few films am working on. — Ram, former lead singer, Chowraasta

One for the road

I and my friends have planned a camping trip near the Anantagiri Forest in Vikharabad. We plan to cook food there and spend the night in tents, far away from electricity or modern connectivity. It’s our way of connecting with Nature with a hope that the New Year ushers in good health and positivity world over.

—Shaaz Mehmood, Restaurateur

No public interaction, just with family

Every year, on New Year’s day, well-wishers from all over the district converge at my home in Kakinada, AP, to wish me and we end up redistributing the fruits and food to the local orphanages. This year, however, the pandemic has subdued all public interaction. Both my children are at home this year and we will all be spending a quiet New Year’s Eve with our family at home in Hyderabad.

— MM Pallam Raju, former Union Cabinet Minister MHRD and former Minister of State for Defence (MOD)

It’s community work time

On December 31, apart from attending mass at Church with my family, I will be distributing blankets and food packets to those in need. Near Secunderabad Railway station, Jubilee Bus Stand, and at Shaikpet, I will distribute about 500 blankets and food packets each. — Anup Rubens, music composer

Visioning towards future

December 31 is a working day. As the VC Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, I will be going to the campus to address the students during the afternoon. There will be a visioning exercise for them keeping in my the NEP. It’s going to be a constructive way of welcoming 2021. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Dept of IT, E&C

Kerala kheer for my dad

I am going to spend more time with my father as he is constantly in quarantine. We have decided to prepare kheer made of jackfruit the way it is prepared in Kerala. After 12.30 am I will be driving to my friend’s place. — Lakshmi Nambiar, gallerist

A memorable night for guests

“Even though 2020 has not been a challenging, it shouldn’t be a reason for us to not celebrate and welcome 2021. Keeping the government guidelines in mind, We at the hotel are committed towards providing our guests a safe and responsible dining experience under our ‘WeAssure’ initiative and have curated special dinners menus at our restaurants. I’ll be welcoming 2021 with my team and supporting them in providing our guests a memorable experience.” - Ashutosh Chhibba, GM, ITC Kakatiya

Stay home, stay safe

Keeping in with the mood of stay safe and stay at home, I am going to be at home with mom and dad for December 31. No partying or vacationing this year. A quiet year for an uncertain year ahead. - Adivi Sesh, actor, Telugu film industry

Destressing with besties by the beach

I am going to Goa and ring in the New Year with my cousins whom I am meeting after a very long time. I am not a big party person and though I have been to New York and Las Vegas for New Year’s before, I am really looking forward to December 31 in Goa this year. We are six of us and will be staying there for four days. I am looking to destress, relax, and then come back to a busy year. — Udbhav Raghunandan, actor

(Inputs by Manju Latha Kalanidhi, Saima Afreen, Kakoli Mukherjee and Tamanna Mehdi)