Many flyovers, main roads in Hyderabad to be blocked after 11 pm

The Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR Express Way will be closed for light motor vehicles except those bound for the airport from 11 pm to 5 am.

Published: 31st December 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic snarl on NH 544 near Edappally. A ring road connectivity could ease the congestion.

For representational purpose. (Photo| EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, certain restrictions and guidelines concerning traffic have been issued in public interest. The Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR Express Way will be closed for light motor vehicles except those bound for the airport from 11 pm to 5 am.

Cyber towers flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Mindspace flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU flyover, Road No. 45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Bridge will be totally closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am. Cabs and auto rickshaw drivers have been warned that they cannot refuse to transport passengers, and if caught doing so, will be fined `500. 

Any bar, pub, club, knowingly or negligently allowing their customers or associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol on their premises will be dealt with strictly, and the concerned management will be prosecuted.

Establishments have been told to educate their customers/associates on the consequences of drunken driving, make alternative arrangements for travel, and stop drunken persons from driving a vehicle from their premises.

