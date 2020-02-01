74-yr-old held for Sexual assault of minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 74-year-old neighbour in Ambedkar Colony at Neredmet on Thursday evening. The accused, Hyder a.k.a Yusuf, had lured the Class I girl with snacks before physically exploiting her. On Thursday evening after returning from school, the girl was playing outside her house. Hyder invited her home and offered her some bondas.

The girl agreed since she knew him. As she went inside, he locked the door and started to sexually assault her, police said. “After the heinous crime, the girl went home sobbing. When her mother inquired, the victim told her what had happened,” said A Narsimha Swamy, station house officer of Neredmet.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the police registered a case under Section 376 AB of IPC and Protection of Children from sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The policearrested the accused on Friday and sent him to judicial remand.