Anti-trends to rule 2020 fashion

Fashion gurus talk about how dramatic drapes and bold embroidery will embrace us this year.

Published: 01st February 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Himajaa Indukuri 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: he 15th edition of one of the biggest fashion tours in the country is back again in a bigger scale. The Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour which commenced in Kolkata with renowned designer Anamika Khanna displaying an extravagantly crafted collection will move to Hyderabad today (February 1) at Novotel HICC. The event will have India’s leading designer Manish Malhotra showcasing his eclectic collection which will be closed by Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the Hyderabad show, designer Manish will weave a seamless story around the theme ‘My Identity, My Pride’. His show will paint a picture of tradition on a canvas of technology that will be an expression of his identity in a unique fashion. Evolution represents the merger of traditional values with modern expression. The Hyderabad event will also present the work of designer Sushant Abrol, who has emerged as winner from The Showcase, which was launched in October.

The Showcase continued the hunt for over two months to unearth undiscovered talent from across India to be mentored and display their talent at this year’s fashion tour. Sushant Abrol will showcase his first collection, ‘Beyond the Clouds’, that is inspired by the Indian Army and is dedicated to his brother, who he lost earlier this year. He likes to play around with classic silhouettes with minimal technique. To know more about the fashion trends of 2020, City Express talked to few of the panelists who are also imminent personalities in the fashion industry. 

Ashish Soni Curator-in-Chief (Fashion Designer): “This year is going to be a year of firsts for the BPTF. There are several new events specially curated to celebrate the 15 years of its beginning. We are conducting a one of a kind static exhibition for the first time in the country which will bring more than 15 designers from across the country to display more than 45 iconic looks on mannequins. This event is done in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India.

We also curated a competition called the ‘Showcase’ this year, to filter young and promising talent in the modelling and designing field. The winners of this competition got to do their own show prior to the big designer fashion show. The winner of Hyderabad’s ‘Showcase’ is Sushant Abrol who will display his collection titled ‘the Countrymade’ at the event. This time we also have a special fashion seminar with imminent  personalities of the industry as panelists to talk about the importance of brand consistency and design language to stay relevant in this ever-changing field. Lastly, the closing act of this year’s Fashion Tour at Mumbai will see 15 famous designers showcasing their collections instead of one, as an ode to celebrate the success of 15 glorious years of BPFT. 

Shantanu and Nikhil (Fashion Designer): The year 2020 is going to be revolutionary as it will reinforce our anti-trend values. Muted textures, bold embroidery and dramatic drapes will steal the show. We have been a part of the tour for a decade and we are very excited to be a part of their 15th edition. The concept has taken a new route this year as it goes beyond conventional runway shows to unveil a new face of fashion through a new format, and bringing in the best from the fashion fraternity of the country. BPFT is all about emphatic story telling and blurred gendered lined. It strongly blends with our ideology and we take pride in inculcating these sensibilities in our design aesthetics.

Shalini Sharma, Co-founder of Angasutra: They  had started their fashion story in Hyderabad 15 years ago. They had sponsored a fashion show in Hyderabad and it received tremendous response, which made them get into this field with more passion and determination. They are constantly innovating and trying to bring out the best in designers by offering them a professional platform. This year’s design shows will be based around originality and comfort at their foundation. Eco-friendly and sustainable fashion will also be a major break-through in fashion this year.

