Home Cities Hyderabad

Four new suspected coronavirus cases in Hyderabad; isolation wards in SD Eye Hospital

Four new suspected nCov cases surfaced in the city on Friday. All four self had recently travelled to China and self-reported at Fever Hospital.

Published: 01st February 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Four new suspected nCov cases surfaced in the city on Friday. All four self had recently travelled to China and self-reported at Fever Hospital. Their samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. All four are reported to be in a stable condition. Earlier, two individuals who had a history of travelling to China in the past one month reported themselves to Gandhi Hospital, but were sent back as they had no symptoms.

They were advised to undergo isolation in their homes with routine health checkups. The newly launched State Control Room, which has a designated telephone number that can be used by people who had come to India from China post January 15th, has already received around four queries. “Based on the symptoms the four explained, we have taken down their details and have asked them to isolate themselves in their home for the next 14 days and report any new symptoms,” noted Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana.

Keeping in mind that a large number of patients with no specific symptoms are coming in, Gandhi Hospital from its end has decided to set up a help desk for the same in their OPD wing. “We are taking all necessary steps to amp up our preparedness. The wards have all necessary equipment like ventilators to handle extreme cases.

A full time pulmonology team will also be deployed there. All staff will be given N95 masks and given a briefing on the situation,” added Dr Shravan Kumar, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital. Meanwhile, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital has identified nearly 50 beds in its hospital premises which will be converted into isolation wards for patients suspected with nCov. Based on the government’s orders, officials have selected two wards in the ground floor of the hospital which will have a separate entry and exit.

Don’t spread rumours, say techies in Wuhan Techies from AP and TS who are stuck in Wuhan appealed to their well wishers in India not to spread fake rumours and hamper their evacuation in the process. They said that their company was taking good care of them

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp