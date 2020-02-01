Four new suspected coronavirus cases in Hyderabad; isolation wards in SD Eye Hospital

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four new suspected nCov cases surfaced in the city on Friday. All four self had recently travelled to China and self-reported at Fever Hospital. Their samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. All four are reported to be in a stable condition. Earlier, two individuals who had a history of travelling to China in the past one month reported themselves to Gandhi Hospital, but were sent back as they had no symptoms.

They were advised to undergo isolation in their homes with routine health checkups. The newly launched State Control Room, which has a designated telephone number that can be used by people who had come to India from China post January 15th, has already received around four queries. “Based on the symptoms the four explained, we have taken down their details and have asked them to isolate themselves in their home for the next 14 days and report any new symptoms,” noted Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana.

Keeping in mind that a large number of patients with no specific symptoms are coming in, Gandhi Hospital from its end has decided to set up a help desk for the same in their OPD wing. “We are taking all necessary steps to amp up our preparedness. The wards have all necessary equipment like ventilators to handle extreme cases.

A full time pulmonology team will also be deployed there. All staff will be given N95 masks and given a briefing on the situation,” added Dr Shravan Kumar, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital. Meanwhile, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital has identified nearly 50 beds in its hospital premises which will be converted into isolation wards for patients suspected with nCov. Based on the government’s orders, officials have selected two wards in the ground floor of the hospital which will have a separate entry and exit.

Don’t spread rumours, say techies in Wuhan Techies from AP and TS who are stuck in Wuhan appealed to their well wishers in India not to spread fake rumours and hamper their evacuation in the process. They said that their company was taking good care of them