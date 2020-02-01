Gender play, through plays

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: “Ladka Ladki samaan hain” (Boys and girls are equal) was the message that the second edition of the National Children’s Literary Festival at Medchal drove home on Thursday. The three-day festival concluded on Friday. A play shows a woman accepting that her granddaughter can be a cricketer, a stall roots for safe public spaces for women. Children speak about fairy tales like Cinderella where the woman needs a man to save her, and how to rewrite them.

The event saw participation from government school students from 10 states in India, where they put up stalls not only on gender equality, but also the unique traditions of their respective states. While children from the Telangana stall explained the significance of Bathukamma and Bonalu festivals, those in the Bihar stalls narrated how Chhath Puja is celebrated. Through puppet shows, art and traditional storytelling media, the children tried to break free of the rigid roles that society has assigned for all genders.

Komal, a girl from Rajasthan, said: “We are from a small village near Bikaner. Girls can study up to 12th standard only in the village, after which they have to come to Bikaner for further studies. A few years back, not many girls would go to the city to study, but things are changing now, and we want to be part of the change.”

Komal then displayed the kavads that the children had painted to express their aspirations. Kavads are traditional storytelling boxes from Rajasthan. One of the boxes showed a girl who becomes a doctor despite parental opposition. The children had used other media like phad painting to tell their stories. Neerja, a girl from Delhi stall, talked about the need to make public spaces safe for women. “We often tell girls to come home early, but not to the boys. A change in thinking is required to address this. Women should feel safe everywhere at any time of the day and night,” she said.

