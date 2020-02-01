Home Cities Hyderabad

Heart meets curiosity at this art festival

The preparations are in full swing at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan near Public Gardens as it gears up to host the fourth edition of The Children's Art Festival– Bringing art and curiosity together.

Published: 01st February 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The preparations are in full swing at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan near Public Gardens as it gears up to host the fourth edition of The Children’s Art Festival– Bringing art and curiosity together. The event aims at bringing school students of various age groups under one creative roof to celebrate art and creativity. The three-day festival which started on Thursday and ends today (February 1) is expected to see more than 5,000 school kids from different schools across twin cities.

The organisers of the Art Festival, Atika and Atiya Amjad are keen to incline young minds to the world of art. “We have planned an exciting schedule for three days which includes a series of interesting art competitions and quizzes. There is also an interesting art based treasure hunt that is specially curated for the younger kids,” says Atika Amjad who along with her sister Atiya started Daira Art Gallery in 2001. 
Atika stresses the importance of introducing museum education and experiential form of learning art at the school level. 

“It is a part of the western curriculum to take the students to art museums and exhibitions. We lack that kind of exposure here. We try to conduct several events throughout the year and conduct the Art Festival in January as a finale to all the events. We have been trying to get bigger and better consecutively since the last four years,” she says. This year the Art Festival is not going to be only about art and creativity. The organisers are keen on offering a platform to other arts and performers as well.

“It will be an open stage for anyone who wants to walk in and perform or entertain the students,” says Atika. There are also some interesting art personalities on board who are set to attend the event and conduct motivational speeches and workshops for the kids.

This series of exciting art events like workshops, displays, exhibitions, installations and much more are all open to public with a registration fee of Rs 200. This fee also includes unlimited art supplies for those who are taking part in the art competitions. Head to Bal Bhavan with your kids for an artistic and refreshing experience. Definitely a good diversion for them from their mobile phones!

