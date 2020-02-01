Innovation Yatra in 28 Telangana villages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to bring out innovation from the village level, the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has embarked on a Village Innovation Yatra in Atmakur and Amarchina mandals in Makthal constituency in Wanaparthy district. TITA president M Sandeep Kumar stated that the event would culminate on February 1st at the Atal Tinkering Laboratory.

Four unemployed youngsters from each village have been selected for the programme. As many as 28 villages, 14 each from Amarchinta and Atmakur, will be part of the competition and the top three will be awarded. TITA members have been visiting the villages personally for a firsthand assessment of the problems.

The problems identified are different for each village. For instance, Veraraghavapuram village faces a monkey menace as the population of the monkeys is thrice the human population there. The youth have come up with a novel solution for this. They made a human cutout and once a monkey approaches it, a ball is fired at them to scare them away. Chandranayak Thanda gram panchayat does not have access to any ambulance. Village youth Balu, who lost his father due to the samr reason, has converted his old two-wheeler to use it as an ambulance.