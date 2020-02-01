To laugh or no to laugh?

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: In an environment already rife with Citizens Amendment Act and NRC protests all across the country, people’s opinions are divided on comedian Kunal Kamra who landed in trouble over a video recorded mid-air in which he calls a senior TV anchor a ‘coward’. This happened on an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. The airlines has banned the artiste for six months and several other airlines followed suit after Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the airlines ‘must ensure ‘zero tolerance’ on the safety of passengers asking several other carriers to follow the six-month ban on the comedian imposed by IndiGo. The three-minute video has 3.8 million views shot by the comedian which shows the TV anchor in his seat with his earplugs on typing something on his laptop and not responding to the questions being asked.

Hyderabad-based comedians call the ban on Kunal unconstitutional and arbitrary slamming the government for quieting those who speak against its policies and modus operandi. On the other hand, social media is divided as some call the comedian in question a publicity seeker. Says Bhavneet, 26, a city-based comedian, “Kunal is quite popular, he’s not doing it for publicity. He’s been on the stage questioning the government and its blind supporters. I understand the ‘safety concerns’ of the airlines, but I endorse the pilot’s version who objected to the ban imposed without an investigation.

There’s something fishy going on here. Something which tells you that you stand in opposition to those in power and your voice will be muffled.” At the same time Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor tweeted: “It’s clear the six-month ban on @kunalkamra88 went well beyond the rules: hats off to the @IndiGo6E Pilot who had the courage to object to his ban. Should be reviewed immediately following due process, like a court, not a certain TV anchor!” [sic].

Justice Markandey Katju, the former judge, Supreme Court of India and former chairman, Press Council of India tweeted: “Kunal Kamra deserves praise for questioning Lord Bhow Bhow, that disgrace to journalism. Kunal’s example shud be emulated by all. LordBhowBhow shud be shamed by people wherever de can find him. This slur on journalism shud be confronted by people everywhere, not just on a flight.” [sic] Sandesh Johnny, 29, who has been a stand-up comedian for the past four years says, “As a comedian Kunal has always been against the right wing.

As an artiste and a citizen, he’s annoyed with Arnab Goswami. I oppose this ban. Just because he’s recorded a video and just talked which is not in any way unconstitutional.”Sources say that there was no complaint registered nor was an FIR filed, and to put a passenger in the no-fly list s/he is kept under a 30-day watch and after that the detention period is decided the maximum period for which is three months. The artistes are also questioning the act of other airlines banning the comedian calling it an absolute misuse of power. Many are angry why nothing has been done against politician Pragya Thakur when she recently created a ruckus on a SpiceJet flight causing delay for other passengers.

Calling it ‘clear agenda’, says 33-year-old comedian-storyteller Alick Bailey, “If you have strong political connections, you can do anything in this country. If you criticise those in power, you are going to be thrashed. The whole idea of the ‘rule’ is that they claim it as a ‘rule’! The pilot wasn’t consulted before the ban was slapped. And on top of that the aviation minister tweets asking other airlines to follow what IndiGo did. Nobody is realising that it’s not a terrorist attack. An extreme measure has been taken against an artiste who hasn’t committed a crime.”

Comedian Hriday Ranjan, 33, sums it up, “Kunal hasn’t harassed anyone. On the contrary Arnab has been doing it for the past 15 years by invading people’s drawing rooms and has been getting away with it. Kunal isn’t a comic, he’s a smart guy who is feared by those in power.”

