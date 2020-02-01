Home Cities Hyderabad

To laugh or no to laugh?

The recent ban imposed on comedian Kunal Kamra by several airlines is unconstitutional, say city-based comedians after Kunal landed in trouble over a video recorded mid-air in which he calls a senior

Published: 01st February 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Stand Up comedian Kunal Kamra

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an environment already rife with Citizens Amendment Act and NRC protests all across the country, people’s opinions are divided on comedian Kunal Kamra who landed in trouble over a video recorded mid-air in which he calls a senior TV anchor a ‘coward’. This happened on an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight. The airlines has banned the artiste for six months and several other airlines followed suit after Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the airlines ‘must ensure ‘zero tolerance’ on the safety of passengers asking several other carriers to follow the six-month ban on the comedian imposed by IndiGo. The three-minute video has 3.8 million views shot by the comedian which shows the TV anchor in his seat with his earplugs on typing something on his laptop and not responding to the questions being asked. 

Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

Hyderabad-based comedians call the ban on Kunal unconstitutional and arbitrary slamming the government for quieting those who speak against its policies and modus operandi. On the other hand, social media is divided as some call the comedian in question a publicity seeker. Says Bhavneet, 26, a city-based comedian, “Kunal is quite popular, he’s not doing it for publicity. He’s been on the stage  questioning the government and its blind supporters. I understand the ‘safety concerns’ of the airlines, but I endorse the pilot’s version who objected to the ban imposed without an investigation.

There’s something fishy going on here. Something which tells you that you stand in opposition to those in power and your voice will be muffled.” At the same time Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor tweeted: “It’s clear the six-month ban on @kunalkamra88 went well beyond the rules: hats off to the @IndiGo6E Pilot who had the courage to object to his ban. Should be reviewed immediately following due process, like a court, not a certain TV anchor!” [sic]. 

Justice Markandey Katju, the former judge, Supreme Court of India and former chairman, Press Council of India tweeted: “Kunal Kamra deserves praise for questioning Lord Bhow Bhow, that disgrace to journalism. Kunal’s example shud be emulated by all. LordBhowBhow shud be shamed by people wherever de can find him. This slur on journalism shud be confronted by people everywhere, not just on a flight.” [sic] Sandesh Johnny, 29, who has been a stand-up comedian for the past four years says, “As a comedian Kunal has always been against the right wing.

As an artiste and a citizen, he’s annoyed with Arnab Goswami. I oppose this ban. Just because he’s recorded a video and just talked which is not in any way unconstitutional.”Sources say that there was no complaint registered nor was an FIR filed, and to put a passenger in the no-fly list s/he is kept under a 30-day watch and after that the detention period is decided the maximum period for which is three months. The artistes are also questioning the act of other airlines banning the comedian calling it an absolute misuse of power. Many are angry why nothing has been done against politician Pragya Thakur when she recently created a ruckus on a SpiceJet flight causing delay for other passengers.

Calling it ‘clear agenda’, says 33-year-old comedian-storyteller Alick Bailey, “If you have strong political connections, you can do anything in this country. If you criticise those in power, you are going to be thrashed. The whole idea of the ‘rule’ is that they claim it as a ‘rule’! The pilot wasn’t consulted before the ban was slapped. And on top of that the aviation minister tweets asking other airlines to follow what IndiGo did. Nobody is realising that it’s not a terrorist attack. An extreme measure has been taken against an artiste who hasn’t committed a crime.”

Comedian Hriday Ranjan, 33, sums it up, “Kunal hasn’t harassed anyone. On the contrary Arnab has been doing it for the past 15 years by invading people’s drawing rooms and has been getting away with it. Kunal isn’t a comic, he’s a smart guy who is feared by those in power.” 

saima@newindianexpress .com @Sfreen
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizens Amendment Act Kunal Kamra IndiGo
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp